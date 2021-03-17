Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says finishing in Premier League top four 'almost impossible' for club

Jurgen Klopp has admitted it will be "almost impossible" for Liverpool to finish in the top four this season.

Liverpool gained a much needed three points with victory against Wolves on Monday, which was just their fourth win in the Premier League since Christmas.

It moved them to within five points of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but Klopp thinks Liverpool face a difficult task to qualify.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Wolves in the Premier League

"I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify in the competition for the Champions League places that we have," Klopp told German newspaper Bild.

"At Tottenham, Gareth Bale is now playing again, and they are also in the running. Plus (Manchester) City and United, who are far away.

"Chelsea is on the rise. Reaching Champions League qualification through the league will be difficult, we know that."

Liverpool, who overcame RB Leipzig to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this month, know that winning the competition would provide an alternative qualification route if they are unable to move into the top four spots.

Image: Diogo Jota's goal gave Liverpool a valuable win over Wolves

Klopp also is conscious that failure to qualify would mean a significant reduction in revenue at a time when all clubs, to varying degrees, have been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 53-year-old is not concerned about his future at Anfield, regardless of where Liverpool finish this season.

"You don't usually win the Champions League itself in a year with injury worries as big as we have," Klopp added.

"Then in the worst case it will be next year: no Champions League, maybe Europa League, although that is not guaranteed either.

"It would mean a huge financial loss. I am aware, in almost all football clubs in the world, I would be questioned in a situation like our current one.

"This is completely normal, reality, the business. I would accept that immediately.

Image: Klopp is not worried about his future at Liverpool

"But it's different here in Liverpool. Our owners, the sports director, even the players, nobody doubts anyone here. We have accepted the situation for ourselves and fight our way through it.

"Even if there has never been anything like it after a championship then we'll be the first to fight our way, as a large, successful club.

"If we don't play internationally (in Europe) at all, that means more time to relax. That would be bad for all other teams because training is good for us.

"If we had more time, we could take advantage of it. We would try to turn the bad situation into something good."