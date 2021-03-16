LeBron James joins Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group as a partner, according to reports

LeBron James has joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner, the Boston Globe reported, with the NBA star increasing his stake in Liverpool as a result.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750m private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.

FSG did not respond when approached for comment by Reuters.

James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership - two per cent - stake in Liverpool.

Principal owner John Henry will remain in control of FSG, while chairman Tom Werner stays as the second-largest shareholder. RedBird Capital Partners now owns the third-largest share with President Michael Gordon fourth.

According to Forbes, James is expected to make $95.4m in salary and endorsements in 2021, with $31.4m of that from his Lakers contract. He was supposed to make $39.2m this season, but players' salaries are being reduced as the NBA works through the COVID-19 pandemic.

