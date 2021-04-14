Real Madrid team bus targeted before Liverpool clash at Anfield in Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid's team bus was targeted outside Anfield on Wednesday night prior to their Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Liverpool.

When one of Real's buses parked up at the Kop end of the ground after the team had disembarked, it was apparent one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed.

Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.

Stewards could be seen ushering away supporters, who had gathered outside the ground, from near the bus as the clean-up operation got under way.

Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as they arrived.

A Liverpool spokesperson said: "We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid's team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening.

"It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

"We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible."

Sky Sports News has contacted Merseyside Police for an update on the incident.

The Reds are 3-1 down in the tie, which is to be played behind closed doors, with two goals from Vinicius Junior and one from Marco Asensio in the first leg giving Real the advantage on aggregate ahead of the game.