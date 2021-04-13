Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's Champions League comeback history no guarantee of repeat in Real Madrid second leg

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s history of Champions League comebacks is of no relevance for Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg at home to Real Madrid.

The Reds trail 3-1 ahead of the return leg, drawing numerous comparisons to their dramatic semi-final against Barcelona two years ago when they overturned a three-goal deficit to win 4-3.

Klopp believes the absence of supporters at Anfield makes life more difficult for his side but says they have very little to lose.

"When you're 3-1 down it looks like you're already out," Klopp said. "That means you have not a lot to lose. We will give it a try.

"You don't get a comeback because you had a comeback in the past. You only have a chance if you play really good football in the present.

"The best situation would be not to put yourself in a situation where you need a comeback.

Image: Mohamed Salah's away goal in Madrid could prove vital for Liverpool in the second leg

"We cannot just take comebacks for granted, especially without a crowd in the stadium.

"We have to create our own atmosphere for this game and we will do."

Klopp will not be adopting a gung-ho strategy however, as an away goal for Madrid would leave Liverpool needing to score at least three on the night.

0:59 Semra Hunter from La Liga TV says Real Madrid's injury concerns have not eased ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie against Liverpool

"We cannot ignore defending in this game or we will be punished for sure," Klopp said.

"I have no idea if anyone in the world can deny Real Madrid from having any chances.

"They beat us and a few days later they beat Barcelona so they are obviously in a good moment. We have to deny that, defend on our highest level and create as well.

"We have to be 100 per cent on our absolute top level to have a chance. That's possible, so we should try.

"The situation is clear. That's why this competition is so interesting because you have this rule that away goals count differently and that makes it really exciting.

"We should not concede and if we then can create more than we had at Madrid then we will see what we get."