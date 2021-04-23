Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss pleads with fans to forgive Fenway Sports Group over European Super League plans

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans not to turn on the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, after their "bad decision" to sign up for the doomed European Super League.

Liverpool owner John W Henry issued a public apology to the fans, players and Klopp for the "disruption" caused by their agreement to be one of 12 founding members in the breakaway competition, which collapsed within 48 hours of its inception.

Jamie Carragher warned FSG their involvement in the Super League would "never be forgotten", but Klopp is hopeful the bond within the club has not been irretrievably jeopardised.

Jamie Carragher believes there is no future for owners Fenway Sports Group at Liverpool following the collapse of the European Super League

"I have known the owners for six years. I know there were some moments when they might not have made the right decision, this time for sure," the Liverpool manager said.

"But it doesn't change things for me, I prefer to deal with problems with people I know.

"I really hope that the bond between us and our supporters might even get stronger.

Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to the club's fans following their withdrawal from the European Super League.

"They are not perfect, I am not perfect, you are not perfect, but they are not bad people. They made a bad decision. That is true. But let's carry on. But I cannot tell other people how they want to see it."

Supporters' group Spion Kop 1906 wrote an open letter to the club's owners on Thursday to demand fan representation on the board in a bid to "prevent further shame and embarrassment on Liverpool Football Club".

Klopp added: "Nothing happened [with the ESL]. Nothing will happen in the near future with the teams, they will not come around the corner next week again and try to do something.

"For sure they have all learned their lesson I am pretty sure.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains the potential sanctions the 'Big Six' clubs could face from the Premier League following their attempts to join the breakaway European Super League

"But now we have to make sure we don't get any harm because of it. A different atmosphere in the club, with other clubs the same obviously. That would be the really bad thing about it."

Klopp said he had received no direct contact from Henry since the club pulled out on Tuesday amid widespread condemnation from within the game, particularly among fans.

Asked whether there can be any positives taken from the collapse of the proposed ESL going forward, Klopp reiterated his opposition at the Champions League reform agreed on Monday.

The new format, which will start in 2024, will see 36 clubs qualifying for an expanded first phase, leading to players required to play more matches.

Image: Klopp is concerned about the repercussions a 36-team Champions League will have elsewhere

"The most positive thing is [the ESL] didn't happen but what I've heard is it is not over yet - I don't mean that the Super League could still happen but there are discussions about other things," Klopp said.

"You cannot just introduce new competitions. Yes, the Super League is off the table. Good. Very good. But the new Champions League... 'Oh great, let's just do that'.

"UEFA showed it to me, they called me and gave one hour the whole idea and I said 'I don't like it because there are 10 games instead of six'.

"I have no idea where we shall put them.

Jurgen Klopp strongly criticised the new UEFA Champions League format that would see the teams play more games

"Maybe UEFA will ask for a cup competition to be cancelled in England or they have 18 teams in a league.

"If you tell that to the Premier League then they say 'No way'.

"I know the supporters think 'Play more games, they get paid a lot of money' but we are already on the edge.

"Believe me, when all the coaches think the same there must be something that it could be a little too much."