Liverpool commence installation of seats with safety rails at Anfield as part of season-long trial

Liverpool have installed the first rail seats at the Kop end of Anfield as part of a season-long trial.

The work was initially announced back in June and the first stages of the installation have been completed ahead of the club's pre-season games on Sunday and Monday.

Further work to convert seating to seats with safety rails is set to be completed in time for Liverpool's first home game of the new Premier League season against Burnley on August 21.

Image: Liverpool follow in the footsteps of other British clubs in adopting areas designated for safe standing

Two areas of Anfield were identified in a safety review by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) as having issues with persistent standing.

A total of 7,800 seats will be refitted in the trial, with around 1,800 situated in the Kop and 6,000 in the Anfield Road stand lower earmarked for the change.

The trial follows in the footsteps of clubs such as Celtic and Manchester United who have designated areas of their respective stadiums that incorporate safe standing.

Other Premier League clubs are expected to consider following suit by adopting hybrid seating systems complete with safety rails.

Norwich City

Liverpool Saturday 14th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Liverpool will kick off the 2021/22 Premier League season with a trip to take on newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished in third place last season, host Chelsea and champions Man City on August 28 and October 2 respectively, before they face Man Utd at Old Trafford on October 23.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on the evening of November 30, while Leeds United visit Anfield on Boxing Day, before the Reds bring in the New Year by taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 1.

Liverpool host arch-rivals United on March 19, before key clashes against City at the Etihad on April 9 and Everton at Anfield on April 23, while they conclude the campaign at home to Wolves on May 22.