Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper signs contract extension until June 2027

Alisson has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

The Brazil international signed a six-year contract when he joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 and quickly became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 28-year-old has lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies as well as a number of personal honours.

Those include the best FIFA goalkeeper in 2019 and being included in the FIFPro World 11 teams in both 2019 and 2020 as well as winning Liverpool's goal of the season award with his injury-time winner against West Brom in May.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Alisson said: "I think I didn't waste too much time to think about that. It's something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

"Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way.

"So we are really happy. I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision - that is not hard for me."

Alisson has kept 59 clean sheets in 130 games so far for Liverpool with the announcement coming after similar new long-term deals for team-mates Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

