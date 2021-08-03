Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder signs five-year contract extension

Fabinho has signed a five-year contract extension with Liverpool.

Fabinho has made 122 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a £43m deal.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has also deputised at centre-back for Jurgen Klopp's side, was a key figure in both Liverpool's 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League winning sides.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com. "Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted - staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."

Fabinho's previous terms were due to expire in the summer of 2023 and his renewal is part of Liverpool's plan to tie down the futures of several experienced players during the coming months.

Norwich City

Liverpool Saturday 14th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has already committed to a long-term extension, while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson could also be in line for new deals.

It comes after midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum left on a free this summer after he failed to agree new terms with Paris St Germain able to secure the services of the Holland international.

Despite facing a 2020-21 campaign blighted by injury, Liverpool managed to finish third in the Premier League, qualifying for this season's Champions League.

Image: Fabinho was regularly used as a defender last season as Liverpool faced an injury crisis at centre-back

Klopp's side begin the new Premier League season away to newly promoted Norwich on Saturday 14 August, live on Sky Sports.

Fabinho added: "The manager and the staff are pushing us for this because they know our capacity, they know our quality.

"Personally, as I say, I want to be the best for the team, I want to be an important piece in this team - not just as a player but as a leader as well. Keep learning from the boys and the staff and be the best I can.

"We know with these players we can go really far in all the competitions. In the last year we didn't win any trophies, so I think everyone is hungry to win more trophies, win more things, to keep our fans happy. Hopefully we will do this this season."

