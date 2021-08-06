Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City, Man Utd vs Liverpool in October

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with Liverpool facing heavyweight clashes against Manchester City and Manchester United in October.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who will be determined to wrestle back their Premier League crown, go head to head with Pep Guardiola's champions at Anfield on Sunday October 3 in a mouthwatering early-season clash.

Liverpool will then take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in front of the Sky cameras at the end of the month in another Super Sunday blockbuster on October 24, with Tottenham also up against Manchester United the following weekend.

October's schedule additionally pits Brentford against new west London rivals Chelsea on October 16, with another capital clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace as the Monday Night Football game on October 18.

August, September schedule already confirmed

Sky Sports has already confirmed its live schedule for the first two months of the new season, with Man City's match at Tottenham and Brentford's debut against Arsenal to be shown live on the opening weekend.

The Gunners' trip to the Brentford Community Stadium will get proceedings underway for the new campaign, live on Sky Sports on Friday August 13.

On Saturday August 14, another Premier League newcomer - Norwich - begin their season at home to Liverpool, while West Ham's trip to Newcastle will launch the first Super Sunday of the campaign on August 15.

That will be followed by City's latest Premier League title defence starting at Tottenham.

Champions League holders Chelsea also face a tough opening and their away trips to Arsenal and Liverpool will both be shown live on successive weekends.

The first Monday Night Football of the season will take Sky Sports to the London Stadium as West Ham and Leicester - who battled for European spots last season - go head-to-head on Monday August 23.

Two of Manchester United's opening games have also been selected for Sky Live coverage, when they travel to Southampton and Wolves on August 22 and August 29 respectively.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Friday August 13 - Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 14 - Norwich vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 15 - Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 15 - Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 21 - Brighton vs Watford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 22 - Southampton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 22 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 23 - West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 28 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 29 - Burnley vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 29 - Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 11 - Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 12 - Leeds vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 13 - Everton vs Burnley, kick-off 8pm

Friday September 17 - Newcastle vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 18 - Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 19 - West Ham vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 19 - Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 25 - Brentford vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 26 - Southampton vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 26 - Arsenal vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 27 - Crystal Palace vs Brighton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 2: Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 3: Crystal Palace vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 3: Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 16: Brentford vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 17: Everton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 17: Newcastle vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 18: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 22: Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 23: Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 24: West Ham vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 24: Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 30: Tottenham vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 31: Norwich vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 31: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 1: Wolves vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.