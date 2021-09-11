Premier League predictions: Back the 9/2 for the first goal at Goodison to be a header, says Jones Knows

Our betting guru Jones Knows found four winners on Saturday, including Leandro Trossard to score first at 15/2. What's he backing on Monday Night Football?

Everton vs Burnley, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Both these teams like to use their head when attacking the opposition - as shown by their average-headed shots per game over the past 18 months being over two per 90 minutes. Only three clubs have averaged more. Under Rafa Benitez, Everton are more of a direct team that are not afraid to get service into the box.

Burnley have consistently been the team with the most direct passing stats in recent Premier League seasons - but they may have competition this season in Benitez's boys. Burnley rank bottom for possession, passing accuracy and 10+ pass sequences, but Everton are not far behind in any of those categories from early season data.

Similarly, these two teams are also top and second in the Premier League for percentage of passes long, percentage of passes into the final third and passes per shot. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (if fit), Richarlison, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes feasting for service into the box, the 9/2 with Sky Bet for the first goal to be a header does look a little chunky for this fixture.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: First goal method to be a header (9/2 with Sky Bet)