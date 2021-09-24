Thiago Alcantara: Calf injury likely to rule Liverpool midfielder out until mid-October, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says a calf injury is likely to keep Thiago Alcantara out of action for Liverpool until after the international break, meaning he would miss their Premier League meeting with Manchester City on October 3.

Thiago suffered the muscle issue in the second half of last Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Klopp was reluctant to put a timeframe on the Spain international's return, but the Liverpool boss only expects the midfielder to be back in action once the October international break is over.

Brentford

Liverpool Saturday 25th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

The Premier League resumes on October 16, when Liverpool face Watford, but Thiago looks set to miss trips to Brentford on Saturday and Porto next Tuesday, as well as the match at home to champions City a week on Sunday - which is live on Sky Sports.

Klopp said: "It isn't clear when Thiago will be back, it's a muscle in the calf. [He will return]after the international break probably, I don't think anything earlier is possible, so we will see."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Meanwhile, another injury setback will see Naby Keita miss Liverpool's match at Brentford on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports, but Klopp is confident the midfielder will return from a foot issue soon.

"Nothing really serious, but it keeps him out of the next game for sure, and maybe a bit longer," Klopp added.

"It's painful, and we have to see how we can deal with that. Of course, not cool when players have a good pre-season, but it happens. Hopefully when they come back, that's it and they can play the rest of the season."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino could return for Liverpool in the clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Firmino has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on August 31 while Alexander-Arnold missed the last two games due to illness.

James Milner and Neco Williams also returned to training ahead of the weekend.