Liverpool vs Man City: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara to miss Sunday's Premier League game

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against champions Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win away to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday with what the club described as a "muscle issue", while Thiago has not played since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on September 18 due to a calf injury.

Discussing the duo's fitness ahead of the game against City, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's website: "No news means they are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break.

"But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them. After the international break the boys will be back I think."

Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad that was announced on Thursday ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers in October, while Thiago is also absent from the Spain squad that will take on Italy in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool go into Sunday's game against City as the only unbeaten team remaining in the Premier League and will be looking to maintain their one-point advantage over Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the table.

I've seen a lot of Mohamed Salah, I've watched him closely, and he's playing as well as I've ever seen him.

Salah's all-round game right now is phenomenal. His work rate, his desire, his goals, his assists… I haven't seen him in better form.

He's in the form of his life. He's confident, strong and he's got the bit between his teeth. He's enjoying having Virgil van Dijk back and knowing he's playing in a team that can win the title again. He's in wonderful form and it's a joy to watch him.