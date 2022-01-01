Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss misses Premier League game at Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reported a suspected positive Covid-19 test and will miss Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

Klopp, who is isolating, was experiencing mild symptoms. His assistant Pepijn Lijnders will take charge for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool on Friday confirmed that three other members of staff had tested positive, with Klopp declining to name the trio as they were awaiting PCR test confirmations.

Liverpool have not asked for the Chelsea game to be postponed and do not anticipate doing so at this stage.

The club said in a statement: "Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive Covid-19 test result.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

"Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

