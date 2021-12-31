Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League on January 2; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Chelsea defender Reece James's hamstring injury will hand the Blues a major wing-back problem in Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The England right wing-back faces an extended spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in Wednesday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

Chelsea were already without left wing-back Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season with knee trouble, but Thiago Silva and Timo Werner trained fully on Friday.

Liverpool have had three unnamed players test positive for Covid.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and forward Takumi Minamino, who has only just returned to light training after a muscle injury, will not make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Roberto Firmino were absent from training on Thursday while left-back Andy Robertson completes his three-match ban so Kostas Tsimikas will deputise again.

How to follow

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 2nd January 4:00pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester’s win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Opta stats

● After losing four consecutive Premier League games against Liverpool between 2019 and 2020, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last two against the Reds (W1 D1), though both of these games have come at Anfield.

● Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Chelsea - only one visiting team has won three consecutively at Stamford Bridge in the competition, with Blackburn Rovers doing so between 1993-94 and 1995-96.

● The away side won just 12.5% of the first 32 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool (W4 D7 L21). Since then, the visiting team has won 41% of the 27 games between the sides (W11 D8 L8).

● Liverpool are winless in their three Premier League games in London this season (D2 L1), with the Reds conceding as many goals in these games as they had in their previous 12 visits to the capital in the competition (8).

● Since a 4-1 win at Manchester United in March 2009, Liverpool are winless in six games against reigning European champions in all competitions (D3 L3). All three of their draws in that time have come against Chelsea.