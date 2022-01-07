Mo Salah, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The Egypt star is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.

Salah is the Premier League's top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi are the other two names on the shortlist, which was announced by FIFA on Friday afternoon.

