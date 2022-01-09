Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss to return to dugout for FA Cup match against Shrewsbury after COVID-19 lay-off

Jurgen Klopp will return to the dugout for Liverpool's home FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out due to a suspected positive test.

The Liverpool manager has been isolating after testing positive for coronavirus before last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, but the 54-year-old German is now clear to take charge of the match against the League One side.

Klopp met up with the squad at the team hotel on Sunday morning.

Jürgen Klopp will take charge of our Emirates FA Cup third-round tie with Shrewsbury Town today. #LIVSHR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022

He told LFC TV: "It was a very strange week, but I am very well, thank you. It was three days with kind of cold symptoms.

"I've never stayed at home with these kind of things, but it's fine - I had to so I stayed home.

"Now for around three to four hours, I am back on duty. It has been a really strange week but I am overly excited, so it is all good."

Liverpool have been decimated by coronavirus this week, forcing Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal to be postponed and their training ground to be shut down.

Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders, who had taken charge of the team at Stamford Bridge, is still isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Alexander-Arnold ruled out

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out on selection after testing positive following last week's draw at Chelsea but the right-back is expected to resume training in the coming days.

He becomes the latest Liverpool player to miss a match due to a positive test, after Allison, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were all absent for last week's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The 23-year-old England international could be in line to return for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

Trent is missing after registering a suspected positive COVID test shortly after Chelsea. He is expected to return to training in the coming days. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022

Team news: Liverpool's coronavirus outbreak will impact their side for Sunday's match.

It was likely a number of fringe players would have featured regardless but with only the academy sides able to train over the last couple of days, the reliance on youngsters is likely to be greater.

That means the likes of Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman and Harvey Blair will come into consideration, providing they are not affected by Covid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Liverpool's EFL Cup game against Arsenal being postponed, reporter Vinny O'Connor looks at the potential knock-on effect for the team and their fixture congestion

First-teamers Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Divock Origi (knee) have been out for a couple of weeks and are unlikely to be risked but Takumi Minamino could come back after injury.

Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh will be given until the last moment to prove his fitness. The nine-goal striker limped out of last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Tom Bloxham returns from a three-match suspension.

On-loan players Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela are available while newest temporary addition Saikou Janneh, from Bristol City, could make his debut.

Key stat: Liverpool have faced Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in two previous campaigns, eliminating the Shrews in the fourth round in both 1995-96 and 2019-20, the latter after a replay.

January 9: Shrewsbury (H) - FA Cup third round

January 13: Arsenal (H) - Carabao Cup

January 16: Brentford (H) - Premier League

January 20: Arsenal (A) - Carabao Cup

January 23: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

