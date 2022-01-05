Liverpool's request to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final at Arsenal approved by EFL after further Covid cases

Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed after the EFL accepted a request from the Merseyside club following further cases of Covid in their squad.

Liverpool announced earlier on Wednesday their training ground would be closed for at least 48 hours and that Jurgen Klopp's assistant, Pep Lijnders, had tested positive. Lijnders was due to take the team as Klopp himself is also isolating.

A request for postponement was submitted on Tuesday after the latest round of testing found more cases within the first-team bubble. Klopp and three players - Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip - were forced to miss Sunday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive.

An EFL statement on Wednesday confirmed the rearranged fixture will now be played in a fortnight on Thursday January 20 and will be treated as the second leg semi-final.

First leg new date: Thursday January 13 - Liverpool vs Arsenal - kick-off 7.45pm

Second leg new date: Thursday January 20 - Arsenal vs Liverpool - kick-off 7.45pm

"The EFL has been in regular dialogue with the club over the past 48 hours in an attempt to understand whether the tie could proceed but significant developments over this period have resulted in the club reporting an ever-increasing number of COVID cases," a statement read.

Image: Liverpool will now host the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on January 13, before the return leg on January 20

"Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the League has accepted Liverpool's request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London.

"As a result of the postponement the order of the ties has now changed with the first of the two legs to take place at Anfield on 13 January 2022 at 7.45pm. The rearranged game (now the 2nd leg) is scheduled to be played at the Emirates on 20 January 2022 at 7.45pm."

Liverpool released a statement, which said: "The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

"The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period."

Liverpool were without a total of nine players for the match at Chelsea through illness and injury, and have subsequently lost Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Confirmation of the postponement will also raise a question over Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury.

Why wasn't match forfeited like Orient in 2020?

Back in September 2020, Leyton Orient were forced to forfeit their Carabao Cup third-round tie against Tottenham due to 18 of their first-team players and staff testing positive for Covid-19.

An order from the local health authority also meant Orient were unable to play the third-round fixture before the fourth round was scheduled a week later.

Rule 5.1 of the Carabao Cup competition states a club has to forfeit a match should they not be able to complete it before the next round is scheduled.

However, Liverpool avoided forfeiting due to the final being scheduled for February 27. Effectively, Arsenal and Liverpool had until that date to schedule in both legs.

January 9: Shrewsbury (H) - FA Cup third round

January 13: Arsenal (H) - Carabao Cup

January 16: Brentford (H) - Premier League

January 20: Arsenal (A) - Carabao Cup

January 23: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday, December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday, December 14

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday, December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday, December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday, December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday, December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday, December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday, December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday, December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday, December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday, December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday, December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday, December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday, December 30

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday, January 2

