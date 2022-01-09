Thiago Alcantara injury: Jurgen Klopp dismisses concerns Liverpool midfielder could miss rest of season with hip problem

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed concerns Thiago Alcantara could be ruled out for the season after the Liverpool midfielder was absent for Sunday's FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.

The Spain international was left out of Liverpool's squad as a Fabinho double and goals from Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino sealed a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury in the third round at Anfield.

Thiago has not played since a 3-1 Premier League home win over Newcastle on December 16 after suffering a hip injury.

But Klopp eased any fears the 30-year-old would be sidelined for another lengthy spell, revealing he is set to begin his rehab on Monday.

Asked about Thiago's return date, the Liverpool manager said: "No, neither March nor the end of the season in my mind, It's something around the hip, that's the situation.

"He needs time now. He didn't train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see.

Image: Liverpool brushed aside Shrewsbury on Sunday to reach the FA Cup fourth round

"It is not that he is out until the end of the season, not at all."

Liverpool's midfield options have been limited as Naby Keita is involved in the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea and Harvey Elliott continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

However, the Reds has been boosted by Curtis Jones' return against Chelsea last week after an eye injury and Covid-19 ruled the 20-year-old out of the previous 13 fixtures.

Klopp himself returned to the Liverpool dugout on Sunday after recovering from Covid-19.

