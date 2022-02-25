Roberto Firmino to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea due to groin injury

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea due to injury.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a groin injury and will not have recovered in time for the weekend.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: "Bobby won't be available for the final."

Diogo Jota has not yet been ruled out but Lijnders said it "will be a challenge" for the Portugal forward to recover from his ankle injury.

"So far no reaction on the things he has done, the straight line running, change of direction and the ball work he has done. That's a good sign.

"He [Jota] isn't ruled out but it still will be a challenge."

Henderson: Cup win can be start of success this season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants winning the Carabao Cup to provide a platform for greater success this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently still competing on four fronts and Sunday's Wembley meeting with Chelsea could open the door to an unprecedented quadruple.

Having secured a first league title in 30 years and the Club World Cup the season after lifting the Reds' sixth European Cup, Henderson knows how important trophy-winning momentum can be.

"I think it is a big moment in the season. To get a trophy so early on in the season can give the squad a big boost," he said.

"It's a cup final and one we want to win so we'll do absolutely everything to make sure we bring the trophy home.

"We want to use it as a platform to give us a big confidence boost going towards the business end of the season.

"There are some big games coming up and we have to take each game as it comes, as we always do, and see where we are at the end of the season.

"Yes we are still in all four but that can change very quickly. Sunday, whether we win or not, that's done.

"Then the other ones you can be out of it very quickly if you don't perform very well. I know how quickly football can change.

"At the minute we are in a very good moment and we need to continue on that path right until the end of the season."

Henderson is the only survivor from the club's last domestic cup victory in 2012 when, as a 21-year-old, he helped Liverpool beat Cardiff on penalties at Wembley.

Since then he has gone on to become the club's captain and lift the Champions League and Premier League trophies.

"I never see it as achieving it on my own. I've achieved it with great players and managers," he added.

"Everyone at the club who has played their part. I've been a very small part of that.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride so far but lots of good moments and lots of good memories in there.

"For me the focus is always the same: try to improve every single day, try to give everything for this club for this team to be as successful as possible.

"Whether you lose or whether you win, that will never change for me."

Sunday's Carabao Cup final will be billed as Jurgen Klopp versus Thomas Tuchel, the guy who followed the guy, but neither manager will think he deserves top billing.

For all he has done in turning Liverpool into a force again Klopp insists, as he always has, it is all about the achievements of the players.

Tuchel, whose first year in charge has brought a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, argues similarly.

But where they are alike is in getting the job done when it matters. Admittedly Klopp has had more final failures than his opposite number but at six years his senior that is probably to be expected.

Klopp needed four finals to get his hands on his first piece of silverware at Anfield, losing the League Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals before finally securing the club's sixth European Cup, which was immediately followed by a first league title in 30 years.

Tuchel has had more immediate success, although some would argue his four major domestic trophies in two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain was the bare minimum expected.

But his influence on Chelsea having taken charge just over 13 months ago was equally instantaneous as he lifted the side from ninth to fourth, took them to an FA Cup final (losing to Leicester) and achieved his biggest success yet by overseeing victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

However, their teams meet at Wembley seemingly on considerably different levels.

