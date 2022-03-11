Jurgen Klopp: I feel for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's players after Roman Abramovich sanctioning

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the government's decision to sanction Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, but admits he feels sorry for the club and Thomas Tuchel.

Abramovich had put Chelsea up for sale, only for that process to be temporarily halted after his assets were frozen.

The sanctions are intended to stop Abramovich from making any money in the UK, including from any potential sale of Chelsea, and describe the 55-year-old as having had a "close relationship for decades" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And while Klopp has sympathy for his compatriot Tuchel and his players, he said he also supported the government's decision.

"Thomas [Tuchel] and I know each other but we are not that close that we chat," he said. "Around the games, yes, but not in other moments.

"Of course I feel for him and the players and all the employees at Chelsea because it's obviously not a (nice) situation.

"It's nothing they are responsible for, what happens around. There is one man who is really responsible and that's Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know about Roman Abramovich's role in all these kind of things. But over the years you could guess that maybe he is pretty close.

"I think what the British government did is right, to be 100 per cent honest. But it is still not cool for the people at Chelsea and the supporters. I get that.

"But I think the things the government did are right."

Lampard: I care for Chelsea fans in tough moment

Everton manager Frank Lampard, who is Chelsea's record goalscorer and managed the club for two years, says he has sympathy for the Blues' supporters in what is a "tough moment" for his former side.

"I managed there for nearly two years, I played there for 13 years - I've got a lot of friends who work behind the scenes that I care about," said Lampard.

"I care about the fans of Chelsea that were there from the beginning, who were there before us and will be there after us. It's a tough moment for the club."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who also spent time as a coach at Chelsea, offered his thoughts to his former colleagues, saying: "That would be my primary concern really - I've got a lot of friends at Chelsea. I'd obviously been there for a long time.

"It's obviously a difficult situation that they're having to manage. Of course you feel for Thomas [Tuchel] and the players because it's out of their control, the focus is on their football. But it's obviously something their having to manage at the moment."

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United's interim manager, said it was impossible to predict the situation Chelsea now find themselves in, adding that he expects everyone to be affected by the war in Ukraine in some way.

"Could anyone foresee what was happening there in the last three, four weeks?" asked Rangnick. "Nobody would have expected that to happen.

"Therefore I think we should be very careful to blame somebody for doing this or that. This couldn't have been foreseen and Roman Abramovich has been the owner at Chelsea.

"Of course it affects everything - it affects football, it affects the way gas or oil is being delivered to European countries. In the end it affects everybody, here in England, or in Germany or in other European countries.

"It doesn't affect us yet directly but I would be surprised if in the next couple of weeks and months if it wouldn't affect us all at one stage."

West Ham boss David Moyes expressed his sympathy for Chelsea's current plight, adding that he felt Abramovich had done a good job as owner of the Hammers' London rivals.

Moyes said: "It's an incredibly difficult position for Chelsea to be in. I think, over many years, Roman Abramovich has done a great job for Chelsea as a football club and for their supporters.

"It's a really unfortunate situation the club are in and it's a situation nobody expected and nobody thought could possibly happen.

"It's a really horrible position to be in, but let's hope Vladimir Putin decides to end this and we can all move on because it's something none of us want."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Tuchel to continue handling the situation, saying: "I think it's an extremely difficult situation to manage and I think he will try to manage it in the best possible way, with the integrity Thomas has always shown, and try not to get too involved."

Meanwhile, Tuchel himself insists Chelsea will continue to compete as long as his side "have enough shirts and the bus is full of fuel", while he also backed an idea for the Blues to wear messages of peace on their kit after their main sponsor paused its relationship with the club.

"We can always wear a message for peace and this can never be the wrong message," said Tuchel, before joking: "Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play with the sanctions!

"But as long as we have enough shirts and as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and we will be competitive. This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves.

"When it's a big storm you dig in, you hold together and you stay strong."