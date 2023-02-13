Stefan Bajcetic could be the answer to Liverpool's midfield issue - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Monday Night Football team analyse Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic's gritty player of the match performance

Before Liverpool's win over Everton on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was concerned about where Jurgen Klopp's side would get their creative spark from in midfield.

Klopp had brought Fabinho and Jordan Henderson into the engine room for legs with 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic alongside them in the absence of the injured Thiago Alcantara.

Bajcetic had impressed at No 6 for the Reds since breaking into the team earlier this season, but he was unleashed further up the pitch in the Merseyside derby.

The Spaniard, who had started his career as a centre-back, was pulling the strings for Liverpool and disrupting Everton with a gritty performance in the middle of the park.

Bajcetic created a game-high two chances, won all of his tackles and was Liverpool's third most active player in terms of duels. He brings calm to chaos and dictates play with a maturity that belies his years.

Liverpool goalscorer Mo Salah singled out the teenager for praise before handing his team-mate the Player of the Match award, given to him by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

"He's a great player and person, always working hard," Salah told Sky Sports of Bajcetic. "Since he started playing with us, he's been maybe our best player. I hope he can stay this confident."

So much has been made of Liverpool's failure to upgrade their midfield, but perhaps Bajcetic can become part of the solution to that problem. He certainly has the energy and technical skill to hold his own and is now showing he possesses the mental strength, too.

Zinny Boswell

Jurgen Klopp hadn't planned to fist-pump towards the Kop but he spoke of the "massive relief" he felt at beating Everton. It has been a trying time for the Liverpool boss. This was Liverpool's first win at home in 2023 and just their second win in eight games this calendar year. More than the three points, though, it was the performance which drew such delight from the team's manager. This was a display which felt like a return to Liverpool at their best.

There was intensity, thrilling attacking play, dominance of their opponents and, with it all played out in front of an atmospheric Anfield, it is tempting to look up the table and consider how ninth-placed Liverpool can bridge the nine-point gap to the Champions League qualifying places.

The test of whether this performance and derby win will be the turning point for Liverpool will come quickly, though. In their next two games, Liverpool must go to fourth-placed Newcastle and then host Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

They certainly cannot afford a slip back into their bad ways at St James' Park if they want to hold onto the hope of mounting a charge through the run-in for the top-four. And Real Madrid, the side which beat them in the Champions League final last season, will provide a seriously stiff examination and could swiftly stall any talk of a recovery.

The mood in football can shift quickly. Just look at Everton, whose win over Arsenal gave them a huge lift before their limitations were again on show at Anfield. Similarly, Liverpool supporters will be seeing their side in a very different light to the one which shone on them after that 3-0 shocker at Wolves last weekend.

The upcoming double-header will give us a clearer picture of where this Liverpool team are at - and where they're going.

Peter Smith

Sean Dyche is all about building platforms for his teams to work off. The key areas for him are in both boxes - it's where games are won and lost of course. In the win over Arsenal, he had Dominic Calvert-Lewin. A striker that plays the lone role with great tenacity and power when fit and one that can win his fair share of aerial duels.

His presence, hold up play and willing running was a key component to why Arsenal couldn't sustain attacks last weekend. Without him at Anfield, Everton had no out-ball. Ellis Simms was thrown in at the deep end and struggled to stay afloat. Such was the pressure towards their goal, the Everton defence was overworked and creaked when caught out of shape, showing that they can't cope when the game gets stretched.

Calvert-Lewin is going to be a huge factor in whether Everton can fight off relegation this season, although Neville disagreed.

"You can't just wait for Calvert-Lewin, you'll be relegated if you wait for him," said Neville, who feels Everton need to get more out of their current striking options rather than pin hopes on the fitness of Calvert-Lewin. Either way, Dyche has a huge problem to solve.

Lewis Jones

When Erik ten Hag was selecting his starting line-ups for Manchester United's two games with Leeds this week, the lack of midfield options at his disposal would have surely concerned him.

With Casemiro suspended, Scott McTominay injured, and Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek out for the long term, United's strength in depth in the middle of the pitch has been analysed more in recent weeks than at any point this season.

Wednesday's draw at Old Trafford only highlighted that issue but after a 2-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday, the outlook has changed slightly thanks to Fred's player-of-the-match performance.

The Brazilian produced an accomplished display in West Yorkshire, ranking first for tackles won (eight) and intensive runs (292). The 29-year-old was also second for distance covered (10km), possession won (11), duels won (11) and final third entries (eight).

United are undoubtedly weaker without their preferred pairing of Casemiro and Eriksen, but with four fixtures still to come in February - including a two-legged Europa League play-off with Barcelona and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle - Fred demonstrated he's more than capable of stepping up when United need him most.

Dan Sansom

Erling Haaland tends to dominate the headlines with Manchester City and that is sure to continue following his early withdrawal on Sunday. But the 3-1 win over Aston Villa was just another game to show why Rodri might be even more important to the team.

Pep Guardiola's starting line-up had many wondering whether the Spaniard might be drafted into defence before kick-off but in truth he is too influential for that. City need him in the heart of it all and that's where he was, once again, controlling the game.

The numbers reflected his dominance, the 26-year-old ranking top among all players for touches, passes, chances created and duels, and his goal, headed in from Riyad Mahrez's early corner, set the tone for City's rampant first-half performance.

It was his ninth in the Premier League since the start of last season, a period during which he has also registered a total of six assists. They are figures which show that he is much more than just a holding midfielder for Guardiola and his team.

Arsenal know that well. It was Rodri, of course, who scored City's stoppage-time winner in their last visit to the Emirates Stadium. "We need to show we are better than them," he said of Wednesday's meeting in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

If Rodri produces another performance like this then, even without Haaland, City might well do it.

Nick Wright

Image: Pep Guardiola has changed his back four 13 times in 22 games this season

Manchester City started to resemble themselves a lot more in Sunday's win over Aston Villa, but there are still question marks over the champions defensively.

Bernardo Silva played in a left-back-cum-midfielder role, which left City looking lopsided and that will be tested against Arsenal in Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash.

It was an issue in the defeat at Tottenham last week, too. Rico Lewis played in a similar position and left a gaping hole down City's left flank when moving into midfield.

"I can't think Pep Guardiola's going to go to Arsenal on Wednesday, with Bukayo Saka playing on that right wing, and not play someone there," Gary Neville told Sky Sports after the 3-1 win.

City allowed Joao Cancelo to leave on loan for Bayern Munich in January and didn't bring in a replacement. Guardiola told Sky Sports he has other midfielders that can cover at left back but none of his solutions so far have convinced enough. Thirteen changes to his back four in 22 games suggests the City boss would agree.

"Pep's going to have to deal with it at some point during the season, but he's certainly not comfortable at this moment in time," added Neville.

Even with their lopsided defence, City have been the creators of their own downfall recently. Their last four goals conceded have come from City errors, with Silva just the latest player to lose concentration and gift the opposition a goal.

But the return of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte could be a big part of the solution for Guardiola. The pair, who had not started together since November, have collected 46 from an available 51 points when playing together from the off and kept a clean sheet against Villa until Dias was subbed off at half-time.

The duo have timed their return to full fitness perfectly for City and Guardiola in what could be a pivotal week in the title race. But, if City don't address their lopsided defence problem, it could cost them.

Zinny Boswell

Image: Patrick Bamford was substituted after 58 minutes vs Man Utd

Leeds United had more shots, shots on target, corners, touches in the opposition box and a higher overall expected goals figure in their defeat at home to Manchester United. They were applauded off the pitch by their fans, who knew their team yet again showed positive signs with their overall performance level. But a common problem is stunting their progress, and ultimately led to the dismissal of Jesse Marsch: scoring goals.

Leeds have now failed to score in four of their last seven Premier League games. Chance creation certainly wasn't a problem against United at Elland Road - the expected goals return of 1.83 is a healthy number to post - but Crysencio Summerville was particularly wasteful with his output.

Patrick Bamford still doesn't look entirely himself on his return from ankle, hip and groin injuries - his usual silk-like first touch deserted him at key moments whilst he looked a little slow in keeping up with the electric wing play provided by Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. He was replaced on 58 minutes. On paper he seems like the perfect foil for the array of pace and trickery in this Leeds squad but there is a question mark surrounding whether the same player that has led the line magnificently in recent years still remains.

Lewis Jones