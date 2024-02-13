Sven-Goran Eriksson: Ex-England boss part of Liverpool Legends management team after terminal cancer diagnosis

Ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer; Swede said he was a Liverpool fan and always wished to manage club; the 75-year-old's dream will be achieved after being named part of the Liverpool Legends management team for March's game vs Ajax at Anfield

Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed last month he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team for March's game against Ajax at Anfield following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Last month Eriksson revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and has around a year at most to live.

Following his announcement, the 75-year-old admitted he was a Reds fan and had "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" leading to a campaign for the Swede to take charge of a Liverpool Legends' game.

Eriksson's dream will now be achieved after Liverpool announced he will be in the dugout at Anfield for the Legends game against Ajax on March 23, with his family also set to be in attendance.

Eriksson will be part of a management team including Liverpool greats Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge for the annual LFC Foundation charity match.

Eriksson will manage ex-Liverpool players such as Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and Djibril Cisse, while former Reds and Ajax forward Ryan Babel will feature for both sides in the game.

Eriksson, who had a 42-year career in management, was the first foreign coach to manage England and led the side to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and Euro 2004.

At club level, Eriksson had spells in England with Manchester City and Leicester, while he had huge success in Italy at Lazio winning seven trophies, including Serie A, two Italian Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

But the ex-Roma and Benfica boss will now realise his dream of managing Liverpool next month in a fundraising match that will see 100 per cent of the proceeds raised support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

LFC Foundation's two previous legends matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised £1.45m, which is now supporting vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

Tickets for the Legends charity match between Liverpool and Ajax are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over 65s, and are now available to purchase online.