Andy Robertson: Liverpool defender injured during Scotland's match against Northern Ireland

Liverpool host Brighton live on Sky Sports on Sunday; kick-off 4pm
Tuesday 26 March 2024 21:44, UK
Andy Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury during Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The Liverpool left-back missed 18 domestic matches across all competitions earlier this season due to a shoulder injury.
Reporting from Hampden Park, Sky Sports' Mark Benstead: "A huge worry for Steve Clarke and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - as Andy Robertson is forced off.
"A hefty challenge by Trai Hume left him clutching his left ankle - he tried to carry on but couldn't.
"That could be massive ahead of the Euros and in the Premier League title race."
Robertson's Liverpool team-mate, Conor Bradley, scored Northern Ireland's opening goal at Hampden Park.
