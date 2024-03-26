Andy Robertson: Liverpool defender injured during Scotland's match against Northern Ireland

Andy Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury during Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The Liverpool left-back missed 18 domestic matches across all competitions earlier this season due to a shoulder injury.

Live Super Sunday Sunday 31st March 12:30pm

Reporting from Hampden Park, Sky Sports' Mark Benstead: "A huge worry for Steve Clarke and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - as Andy Robertson is forced off.

"A hefty challenge by Trai Hume left him clutching his left ankle - he tried to carry on but couldn't.

"That could be massive ahead of the Euros and in the Premier League title race."

Image: Scotland captain Andy Robertson looks dejected as he goes off injured

Robertson's Liverpool team-mate, Conor Bradley, scored Northern Ireland's opening goal at Hampden Park.

An exhilarating race for the Premier League title continues on Sky Sports in April with league leaders Liverpool heading to Manchester United - Jurgen Klopp's final visit to Old Trafford as Reds boss in the Premier League - on Sunday April 7; kick-off 3.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sven-Goran Eriksson fulfilled his lifelong ambition to manage Liverpool as he led the side to victory over Ajax in a legends game at Anfield

March 31: Brighton (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

April 4: Sheffield United (H), Premier League, kick-off 7:30pm

April 7: Manchester United (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3:30pm

April 11: Atalanta (H), Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 14: Crystal Palace (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

April 18: Atalanta (A), Europa League, kick-off 8pm