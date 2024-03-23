Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Liverpool visit Man Utd & Everton and Spurs vs Arsenal in April

Liverpool will visit Manchester United and Merseyside rivals Everton while Tottenham host Arsenal in the North London derby all exclusively live on Sky Sports in April.

An exhilarating race for the Premier League title continues on Sky Sports in April with league leaders Liverpool heading to Manchester United - Jurgen Klopp's final visit to Old Trafford as Reds boss in the Premier League - on Sunday April 7; kick-off 3.30pm.

Liverpool, who are locked in a battle at the top of the table with Man City and Arsenal, were held to a 0-0 draw by United at Anfield in December and the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm, and Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4.30pm, form a Super Sunday double header on April 14.

Man Utd head to Bournemouth on April 13 for Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Liverpool are then in action on Sky Sports at Fulham on Sunday April 21, kick-off 4.30pm, before heading to Goodison Park three days later to face Everton on Wednesday April 24 with kick-off at 8pm.

Arsenal's bid to win the title sees them travel to Brighton on Saturday Night Football on April 6, kick-off 5.30pm, ahead of that game against Champions League chasing Aston Villa on Sunday April 14.

Mikel Arteta's side then visits Wolves on Saturday April 20, kick-off 7.30pm, before ending the month with the north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday April 28, kick-off 2pm.

Manchester City's title bid sees them head to Brighton on Thursday April 25, kick-off 8pm, before visiting Nottingham Forest three days later on Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm.

On April 8, Tottenham host Nottingham Forest on Monday Night Football, kick-off 8pm. Forest then head to relegation rivals Everton for a huge six-pointer on Sunday April 21, kick-off 1.30pm.

Everton's survival mission will have already featured in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on April 15 for Monday Night Football, kick-off 8pm, before ending their month with a Saturday Night Football slot at home to Brentford on April 27, kick-off 5.30pm.

Saturday March 30

Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 31

Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 6

Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 7

Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 3.30pm

Monday April 8

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 13

Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 14

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 15

Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 20

Wolves vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday April 21

Everton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 1.30pm

Fulham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday April 24

Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Thursday April 25

Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 8pm**

Saturday April 27

Everton vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm***

Sunday April 28

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm****

Nottingham Forest vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*****

*This fixture is set to be moved due to Aston Villa's involvement in the UEFA Conference League

**This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

***This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

*****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

