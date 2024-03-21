Where was your Premier League team with 10 games to go last season?

With the Premier League reaching its final stretch of games, we take a look at where each team were at this stage last season and how they compare to this year with 10 games remaining.

Arsenal -5 points on this stage last season

Arsenal find themselves in the same spot as last season, top of the table after five consecutive wins. However, they are five points worse off with 64 points rather than the 69 they collected at this stage last season.

Last season they had an eight-point cushion on Manchester City (who had a game in hand). This year the advantage on Liverpool is just goal difference, with City a point back.

With more experience after a disappointing ending to last season's title race, the Gunners will be hoping they keep their place on top this time.

Liverpool +21 points

Liverpool have made the biggest leap of any team from last season, now looking like the Jurgen Klopp teams of old that have gone head-to-head with Manchester City in title races past.

At this stage last season, Liverpool only had 43 points and were facing an uphill battle in their chase for a top-four finish. This season they find themselves back on top with 64 points and only second on goal difference.

Despite the drop-off last season, Liverpool did finish in good form, winning seven of their last 10 games and narrowly missing out on the top four. They will be hoping for similar form in their remaining 10 games in the quest to give Klopp a dream farewell.

Manchester City -1 point

Treble hangover? City are only a point off the 64 they had at this stage last season - and much closer to the summit, being a point off top with league leaders Arsenal coming to the Etihad, live on Sky Sports, next.

To City's advantage this is where they usually find their best form. They won an astonishing nine out of the last 10 in the 22/23 season, while also winning the Champions League and FA Cup. A formidable side who will be confident of landing a fourth Premier League title in a row.

Aston Villa +12 points (with nine games remaining)

Unai Emery's first full season with Aston Villa could not be going much better. After ending last season in the European places, the progress continues with Villa pushing for a Champions League spot.

They have progressed significantly in terms of points, with four more wins than at this point of last season with nine games remaining.

Tottenham +4 points

There's a good feeling around Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou bringing excitement back to the club with his attacking style of play - but they are just four points better off than they were towards the troubled end of Antonio Conte's tenure.

However, improving the points total and challenging for Champions League qualification despite selling star man Harry Kane will be a decent return for Postecoglou in his first season in charge.

Manchester United -6 points

Are United going backwards? Erik ten Hag had a good first season at Manchester United, beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and securing a top-four finish. With a slow start to this Premier League season, losing three of their first five Premier League matches, United find themselves six points adrift at this stage, 47 to last year's 53.

With a top-five finish possibly securing a Champions league place, Manchester United remain in touching distance but will have to show their best form if they want to overtake Tottenham and Aston Villa.

West Ham +16 points (with nine to play)

The Europa Conference League winners were battling relegation at this stage last season, with just 27 points to their name with nine games to go. But this year they have found a better balance between their Premier League and European commitments. The Europa League quarter-finalists sit in seventh place domestically with a much healthier points total.

Brighton -4 points

Brighton were one of the success stories of last season, displaying excellent football under newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi and securing a Europa League place in reward for their efforts.

But after losing their midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, it was always going to be difficult to replicate. Brighton have struggled to find consistency in this campaign, but only sit four points worse off with 10 games to go.

Wolves +14 points

Gary O'Neil has led Wolves to a really good Premier League campaign so far in his first season at the club, earning impressive wins against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham, despite having to offload some big names for financial reasons in the summer.

After being dismissed by Bournemouth at the end of last season despite keeping the club from relegation, O'Neil has led Wolves to 41 points so far, sitting in ninth place. It's a huge improvement from the 27 points at this stage of last season when they were in the lower end of the table.

Newcastle -13 points

The biggest fallers among the top sides, Newcastle's tally of 40 points is an alarming 13 fewer than they had with 10 to play last season. With European football to contend with this season and injuries to key players such as Nick Pope, captain Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Joelinton, Newcastle have not been able to produce the standards of last season thus far. They sit in 10th and will be hoping for a big finish.

Chelsea +1 point (with 11 to go)

After a turbulent first season under Chelsea's new ownership and multiple managerial changes, Mauricio Pochettino has only managed to edge the Blues up by one point so far this term, gaining 39 points to last season's 38 with 27 games played. With the money spent in the summer and Chelsea sitting in 11th place, Pochettino will be hoping to drive his side up the table with the remaining 11 fixtures - as well as delivering FA Cup success.

Fulham -1 point (with nine games to go)

Marco Silva's team have had a similar season in terms of points in comparison to last year. Despite losing their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, they are only slightly down on last year when they had 39 points.

Bournemouth +8 points

Bournemouth have found improvement, led by a sharp-shooting Dominic Solanke who has 15 goals this campaign. The Cherries find themselves with 35 points and have a top-half place in sight - a big step up on their relegation battle last season.

Crystal Palace +2 points

Crystal Palace have remained largely consistent with 29 points compared to last year's 27 - the managerial changes of Roy Hodgson replacing Patrick Vieira and Oliver Glasner replacing Hodgson steering them away from relegation in both seasons.

Brentford -17 points (with nine games to go)

Brentford were pushing for the European places this time last season. This season, the aim is to avoid relegation. It's the biggest drop in terms of points from any team, with the absence of the banned Ivan Toney not helping.

Everton -1 point (including a six-point deduction)

Everton are one point worse off than they were at this stage last season - but that includes the six-point deduction they've been handed by the Premier League for financial issues. They remain in the relegation scrap, four points above the drop zone. They were just two points above the bottom three with 10 to play last season.

Nottingham Forest -6 points (with nine games to go, including a four-point deduction)

A four-point deduction for financial issues from the Premier League has dropped Nottingham Forest into the relegation zone, where they are six points worse off than at the same point last year under Steve Cooper, who ultimately led them to safety.

How do promoted trio compare with last season's relegated sides?

With 10 games to go, last season's relegated sides all had more points than Sheffield United (14 points), Burnley (17 from 29 games) and Luton (22 from 19 games) do right now.

Southampton were on 23 points, with Leicester (25) and Leeds (26) marginally better off.