Premier League fixture changes: Bournemouth vs Man Utd on April 13 and Arsenal vs Aston Villa on April 14

Monday 18 March 2024 17:30, UK
Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth will now take place on Saturday April 13, while Arsenal's home clash with Aston Villa has been moved to Sunday April 14, with both fixtures live on Sky Sports.
Villa's visit to the Emirates had originally been due to take place on Saturday April 13, but with Unai Emery's side now entertaining Lille in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday April 11, the game has been moved to a 4.30pm kick-off the following day.
As a result, Bournemouth's match with United at the Vitality has also been switched to Saturday April 13, kicking off at 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football.
West Ham United's London derby with Fulham will now happen on Sunday April 14 due to the Hammers also being involved in Europa League action against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday April 11.
Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea, United vs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, all scheduled for Saturday April 20, have been postponed due to Chelsea, United and City's participation in that weekend's FA Cup semi-finals.
Saturday March 30
Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 31
Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday April 6
Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 7
Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 3.30pm
Monday April 8
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 13
Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 14
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 15
Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm
