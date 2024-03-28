Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen manager not expected to be on Liverpool shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp

Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on Liverpool's shortlist this summer, with the Premier League side expecting him to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso was believed to be a strong target to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich were also keen to appoint their former player as a replacement for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alonso reflects on his story so far as he discusses following in his father's footsteps, coaching idols and what drew him to the Bundesliga side

But the former Liverpool midfielder is now believed to be staying with Leverkusen, who he has led to the brink of their first Bundesliga title in his first full season as manager.

After three years in charge of Real Sociedad's B team, Alonso joined Leverkusen in October 2022, with the side in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.

The 42-year-old engineered an improvement that led to Europa League qualification. In Alonso's second season, Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions and set to end Bayern's 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga title.

Liverpool have begun to reshape their hierarchy ahead of appointing a new manager, with Michael Edwards, the former sporting director, returning as owner Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football.

Edwards then recruited Bournemouth's Richard Hughes as sporting director. Hughes helped to appoint Andoni Iraola, who shares an agent with Alonso, as Cherries boss last summer.

Bayern expect to miss out on Alonso

Bayern also believe Alonso will stay with Leverkusen, with Uli Hoeness, their honorary president, telling German broadcaster ARD: "I feel that it will be very difficult to sign Xabi Alonso, not to say probably impossible.

"I can certainly imagine him staying at Bayer Leverkusen to continue his job. [He] is more inclined to stay in view of their current successes because he would not want to leave them behind.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso scored an incredible free-kick in training, proving that you never truly lose it!

"Let's say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to bring him out of there."

Sky Germany reported earlier this month that Bayern had opened discussions with Alonso about a summer move, while Hoeness claimed Real Madrid - as well as Liverpool - were rivalling the German giants for his signature.

Speaking to Ran Sport, he said: "He's proven he can be a coach for the big time.

"Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen and Bayern are working on it."

Sky Germany reported Alonso was Bayern's preferred candidate and believed he was open to returning to the Allianz Arena.

Alonso was expected to cost Bayern between £12.8m and £21.3m this summer. The manager has a £12.8m release clause in his contract but it does not become active until the summer of 2025.

Will Bayern target De Zerbi?

In an exclusive interview with Sky Germany, Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, said the club are "getting to know a lot of exciting people" as they continue their search for Tuchel's replacement.

"The search for a coach is ongoing," said Eberl. "But I won't go into individual names. It's not my style to discuss these topics in public.

"It's clear that we need a coach from the summer onwards and it's also clear we're now having very intense discussions and getting to know a lot of exciting people.

"We'll try to make the best possible decision for Bayern. What's the point of rushing now? It's the beginning of April. We still have a bit of time."

Like Liverpool, Bayern have also been credited with an interest in Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, and Eberl said: "In the past, I've always tried to find coaches who fit the club.

"The best coach might not be a good fit for Bayern. We have to find the coach who fits best. We think about that a lot.

"What is Bayern? What is the philosophy and identity? What do we need? I have to know the club.

"What is the history of the coach? How did he play football ? How did he deal with transfers? Which players did he bring in? How did he deal with guys? Did he already have a big club? What languages ​​does he speak?

"It cannot be brushed off the table that things could become a little more difficult for Bayern if he speaks neither German nor English."