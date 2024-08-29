Federico Chiesa transfer: Liverpool complete £12.5m deal to sign winger from Juventus

Liverpool have completed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m.

The fee for the winger is £10m up front, plus £2.5m in add-ons, which are dependent on Liverpool winning the Premier League and Champions League.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Anfield and it is understood the Italy international is on the same wages he was on at Juventus.

He could make his Liverpool debut on Super Sunday against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Federico Chiesa sends a message to fans as he was spotted at the airport on his way to Liverpool

Chiesa told Liverpoolfc.com: "I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes [Liverpool sporting director] called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' - and the coach called me - I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

"So, I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Italy international becomes new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot's second signing this summer after the Reds signed Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for £25m plus £4m in add-ons, although the Georgia international will remain with the LaLiga club until next summer.

Sky Sports News revealed on Monday that Liverpool had made enquiries about Chiesa who had been told he could leave Juve.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Talk panel give their reasons why they believe Federico Chiesa would be a good signing for Liverpool

Barcelona had also been interested in Chiesa, but were struggling to free up the margin in their wage bill to be able to register him, while interest from Saudi Arabia was believed to have posed the biggest competition to Liverpool in securing his signature.

But new Liverpool sporting director Hughes oversaw the Chiesa deal utilising his contacts in Italy and knowledge of the Italian transfer market to secure the player.

Chiesa joined Juventus on a permanent deal in 2022 following an initial two-year loan from Fiorentina and has made 98 appearances for the Turin-based club, scoring 32 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions, including 21 times in 98 Serie A matches.

Manchester United

Liverpool Sunday 1st September 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

Chiesa also played a key role in Italy's Euro 2021 triumph, including in the final where Roberto Mancini's side beat England 2-1 at Wembley.

Why have Liverpool signed Chiesa?

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Liverpool are understood to have signed Chiesa to add further depth and versatility across the front line, allowing for rotation during games to ensure players do not burn out while it will also allow Harvey Elliott to operate predominantly as an attacking midfielder or number 10.

It is understood Liverpool believe Chiesa has the attributes that are well suited to the Premier League and the style of football Liverpool are looking to play under Slot, with Chiesa possessing the work rate in keeping with the Dutchman's approach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Italian football expert Mina Rzouki discusses Chiesa's move to Liverpool

Chiesa has watched Liverpool play under Slot and it is believed he was hugely complimentary about the style of play and quality of players and he feels he will enhance the squad.

The Reds had admired Chiesa for several years, dating back to his time at Fiorentina, which means Liverpool have an assessment of him as a player and a person over a prolonged period.

His contract situation at Juve made this a significant market opportunity for Liverpool and the £12.5m deal for a player at peak age with multiple years ahead of him provides value at low risk and with a potentially big upside.

'Chiesa has so much talent - but needs to develop'

Italian football expert Mina Rzouki on Sky Sports News:

"He's an incredibly direct player, he can play on the left or right - he can even play as a second striker although he's not a huge fan of doing that.

"You need to just watch the Euro 2020 match against Spain, and even in the final. It's his acceleration, his dribbling, his top speed, he covers a lot of ground.

"As he's got a little bit older it's a little bit less-so, but it's partly the style Juventus play too. He's not someone who occupies space in exactly the way Italian coaches love, or what is needed in Serie A.

"He sometimes can't rid himself of his marker, and he hasn't yet fully connected with a coach who has been able to fully develop his talent.

"He's got bags of talent, so much technique - but it's about reading the game, knowing how to play with your team-mates, how to get rid of markers.

"That's not really been his forte; it can sometimes be head-down, dribbles, a one-man band. He's got a beautiful finish on him but it's about incorporating into the team dynamic more.

"Fans are up in arms about him leaving, because of the promise he's shown - he was meant to be the future of the team.

"It hasn't really worked out. It's very difficult to blame the player for all of this, when he arrived he took the club by storm.

"He was brilliant to watch under Andrea Pirlo, so agile, direct and mobile and was always coming to Juventus' rescue.

"But he suffered an ACL injury in January 2022, and we're yet to see him coming back to the player we're used to.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Unfortunately, it seemed like under Max Allegri, who played a more cautious style of football, it wasn't great for the attackers at Juventus.

"When it came to Thiago Motta taking over, it seemed like this was his opportunity.

"But with one year on his deal, nothing agreed and rumours about him wanting so much money, Juventus want to be sustainable and Motta decided he's not the type of player who will fit into his plan.

"He needs a place where he can start - but I'm not sure he's going to get that at Liverpool either."