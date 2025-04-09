Mohamed Salah contract: Liverpool forward nearing new deal at Anfield as talks progress before crucial summer

Mohamed Salah is edging closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool as talks have been progressing well.

The situation is the same for captain Virgil van Dijk, who has also indicated there has been "progress" in discussions over a long-awaited new deal to keep him at Liverpool.

Image: Salah is the Premier League's top scorer so far this season with 27 goals to his name

Salah and Van Dijk have made it abundantly clear that remaining at Anfield is their priority and it is understood there has finally been a breakthrough after a lengthy negotiation process.

Despite both players' contracts running out this summer, Liverpool have always been confident that the pair would commit to the club.

Salah, 32, has contributed 27 goals and 17 assists in 31 Premier League games so far this season to help Arne Slot's side to an 11-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are believed to be progressing in talks over signing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deal at Anfield also expires at the end of June - and his preference is to join the LaLiga club.

Madrid are confident of tying up a deal for Alexander-Arnold and they are obliged to communicate with Liverpool when an agreement is reached.

However, the England international's situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk, with all contract offers being drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances.

And the optimism is very strong that the pair will remain at Liverpool beyond the summer.