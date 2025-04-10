 Skip to content
Analysis

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold contract latest as talks continue

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract at Liverpool this summer. Here's the latest on their futures and whether they will stay in the Premier League...

Peter Smith

Senior Football Journalist @psmithXI

Thursday 10 April 2025 08:48, UK

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Image: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold

MO SALAH

What's the latest?

Mohamed Salah is edging closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool as talks have been progressing well.

Salah has made it abundantly clear that remaining at Anfield is his priority and it is understood there has finally been a breakthrough after a lengthy negotiation process.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy shares the latest developments on Liverpool's contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's future.

What's been said?

"It is expected to be a two-year deal," says Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy.

What else you need to know…

Also See:

Salah is just four goal involvements away from recording the best-ever individual Premier League season.

The 32-year-old has scored 27 goals and made 17 assists in 31 Premier League games so far this season. Andy Cole (in 1993/94) and Alan Shearer (in 1994/95) scored 34 goals and recorded 13 assists.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK

What's the latest?

There have also been steps made in the discussions over a new deal for Virgil van Dijk.

Like with Salah, Liverpool have always been confident Van Dijk would commit to the club and there is optimism he will remain beyond the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Paul Merson says news of Liverpool edging closer to new deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk is bad news for their Premier League title contenders.

What's been said?

"There is progress," Van Dijk said when asked about his contract situation on Sunday. "These are internal discussions and we'll see. I love the club."

What else you need to know…

Van Dijk is 33 years old but has played every minute of every Premier League game for Liverpool this season.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

What's the latest?

Real Madrid are confident of tying up a deal for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real are believed to be progressing in talks and Alexander-Arnold's preference is to join the LaLiga club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Merseyside derby with injury but how much impact does his absence have on Mohamed Salah?

What's been said?

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on how a Real Madrid move would affect the perception of Alexander-Arnold among Liverpool fans: "Liverpool supporters will be appreciative of what Trent has done on the pitch. It will taint his legacy in some people's eyes. When you think of players that played their whole career at the club and turned down opportunities to go elsewhere, that makes you, in the supporters' eyes, one of them.

"He came through the academy, and very few players do that, he's won everything to win, and he's been a brilliant player for Liverpool. If he goes, of course I'll be disappointed but I hope it goes well for him."

What else you need to know…

Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for him to play in the Club World Cup this summer - despite the fact his Liverpool contract does not expire until 15 days after the tournament has started.

"If they want him to play in the group stage of the Club World Cup, they are going to have to negotiate with Liverpool and come to some arrangement for him to be released early from his contract," said Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW