Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid agree £10m deal for Liverpool defender

Liverpool have agreed to let Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid early in a deal worth £10m.

The defender, 26, will move to the Spanish capital when the mini transfer window opens on Sunday, signing a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real will make a single payment of €10m (£8.4m) and pay his June wages, which all adds up to £10m.

The LaLiga club had originally offered just €1m to get the right back before his contract expires at Liverpool on June 30.

As a result, the Premier League champions will get £10m for a player who will be free in a month's time.

Real want Alexander-Arnold to play for them at the Club World Cup which begins on June 15.

'Alexander-Arnold leaves with the club grateful for his contributions'

"Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window," said the club in a statement.

"The full-back is now set to join the LaLiga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

"Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.

"Alexander-Arnold joined the club's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.

"He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his team-mates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

"Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes."

