Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and more assessed after pre-season friendly win over Yokohama F. Marinos

Liverpool came from behind to beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 in a pre-season friendly in Japan on Wednesday. Here we examine some of the big talking points from their performance...

Rio's grand talent takes him into Liverpool first-team territory

Image: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha celebrates scoring his first Liverpool goal

Rio Ngumoha. Remember the name. Those who watched his cameo and stunning solo goal on Wednesday will have it in the front of their minds for days to come. This was the moment a 16-year-old announced himself as a talent worthy of storming into Arne Slot's first-team plans.

There was a sense that the Liverpool boss was trying to play down the performance of the teenage winger afterwards, talking of "learning points" for the rising star. But his trajectory is undeniable.

From his bravery on the ball to his technical skills with it to the pace and persistence which repeatedly took him into dangerous areas and twisted up defenders, Ngumoha showcased how he has gone from an academy talent - signed from Chelsea last summer - given a chance on a pre-season tour to a player now pushing for Premier League minutes.

Peter Smith

Ekitike hooked at half-time in frustrating debut

Liverpool supporters tuning in for Wednesday's friendly in Japan would have been excited to see Hugo Ekitike's name on the team sheet for the first time following his recent £79m move from Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will not have learned much about their new striker after a largely anonymous 45-minute showing.

The Frenchman teamed up nicely early on with Mo Salah, displaying an impressive first touch, before being crowded out on the byline, and almost got off the mark on his debut with a cheeky back-heeled attempt as he tried to guide Conor Bradley's cut back in at the near post.

Image: Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, right, loses balance as he battles for the ball against Yokohama F. Marinos

However, the 23-year-old largely stayed high in his role as a No 9, trying to pin the Yokohama centre-backs, while only occasionally drifting out to the channels in a largely frustrating and incident-free first period.

Ekitike was hooked at half-time in place of the man he is meant to replace in attack, Darwin Nunez, although that was less a verdict on his first-half display and more a pre-planned decision by Slot as the Reds boss tries to gently introduce the forward into his starting lineup.

Richard Morgan

Patience needed with Liverpool's record buy

Florian Wirtz was given a useful 64-minute runout at the Yokohama International Stadium, capped off by scoring his first-ever goal for Liverpool to bring the visitors level just past the hour mark of their final summer friendly in Asia.

That leveller was well taken, showing great composure, although it is fair to say the club's new record buy produced a mixed display in the intense Tokyo heat on Wednesday evening.

Image: Liverpool's Florian Wirtz scored his first-ever Reds goal against Yokohama

There were some lovely first touches from the playmaker, who on several first-half occasions linked up dangerously with Salah on the right of the Reds' forward line, as well as some characteristically silky dribbles from his No 10 berth.

However, understandably, Wirtz also looked rusty at times as he continues to get acclimatised to both his new team-mates and surroundings, while the bobbly pitch in Yokohama did not help him either.

The more game time the German, who was given responsibility for most of Liverpool's set pieces, gets for the champions, though, the more we are sure to see why Arne Slot was so prepared to break the bank to bring him to Anfield.

Richard Morgan

Quiet night for new Reds No 2

Giorgi Mamardashvili has not been shy in making it clear he has not joined Liverpool simply to act as Alisson's backup this season, and with the Brazil international forced to leave the summer tour of Asia prematurely in order to return to his homeland for private reasons, the giant goalkeeper was given another outing in goal on Wednesday.

The Georgian had replaced Alisson for the second half of the Reds' 4-2 loss to AC Milan on Saturday, but was involved a calamitous mix-up at the back with Kostas Tsimikas.

Image: Liverpool's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili produced this great saves in Yokohama

However, Mamardashvili was far less busy in this 90-minute workout against Yokohama F. Marinos, needing to produce just one excellent diving save to claw away a goalbound header at his near post just before half-time.

And that full-length stop showed just why Reds scouts were so keen to sign the 24-year-old, who was blameless for Yokohama's opening goal, before loaning him straight back to Valencia last summer, and why they also see him as Alisson's long-term successor at Anfield.

Richard Morgan

Nyoni bulking out and building up

Trey Nyoni warrants some sympathy, having seen what would have been his winning goal in Liverpool's turnaround victory overshadowed by Ngumoha's stunner. But his own steady progress is clear.

Nyoni was the bright young thing in last summer's pre-season. A couple of appearances in the FA Cup and a couple more in the Carabao Cup followed last season, and he became Liverpool's youngest-ever player in European competition with his Champions League bow against PSV.

Now, clearly bulked up and building experience, he looks a more physical presence in midfield. His burst into the box to convert Jeremie Frimpong's fine cross demonstrated sharpness and good movement. "As everyone can see, he's very fit," said team-mate Wataru Endo afterwards. "Today, in the last game against Milan as well, he showed himself very well."

At this rate, it won't be long before Nyoni has his moments in the spotlight.

Peter Smith

Bradley and Frimpong show their strengths

The arrival of Jeremie Frimpong this summer raised the question of whether it would be the Dutchman or Conor Bradley taking on the mantle of being Trent Alexander-Arnold's successor at Liverpool. On Wednesday, they showed their different attributes and how both can be big assets for Slot this coming season.

Bradley got the nod to start and, in possession, took up attacking positions in the inside right area. That allowed Mohamed Salah to stay wide and create for his team-mates, while Bradley was also involved in link-up moves with the Egyptian to find Hugo Ekitike.

Frimpong was among the changes in the second half and his peach of a cross for Nyoni showed how he has been such a big hit for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, as was his trademark dart into the box for another crossing attempt soon after.

Against a tiring and changed opposition defence, he caused real problems. With Salah off, Frimpong operated in a wider role than Bradley had earlier in the game.

Who will replace Alexander-Arnold? Perhaps Bradley and Frimpong can do it in different ways between them...

Peter Smith