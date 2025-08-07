Liverpool transfer news: Reds want Darwin Nunez replacement once striker completes move to Al Hilal

Liverpool are in the market for an attacking player this summer once Darwin Nunez's move to Al Hilal is confirmed.

Nunez has now been given permission to finalise his transfer to the Saudi Pro League club after agreeing to the move.

As Sky Sports News reported yesterday, Al Hilal reached an agreement to sign the striker for a fixed fee of £46.2m (€53m) plus add-ons that could take the deal to £56.6m (€65m).

Liverpool are now expected to scour the market for an attacking option that can come into the squad as a starter.

The Premier League champions had a £110m bid plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle for striker Alexander Isak last week and remain huge admirers of the Sweden international, who is valued at £150m.

Sky Sports News has been reporting that Newcastle are braced for Liverpool to go back in for Isak, but are adamant that he will only depart if a replacement has been signed already.

Newcastle are still looking for a signing to replace Callum Wilson, let alone Isak, and appear set to lose out to Manchester United in the race for Benjamin Sesko.

It is understood that Liverpool will only pursue a target if they are viewed to be realistically attainable and available for what they deem to be a fair price.

The club are also keen to leave a pathway for 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha into the first-team squad after his impressive performances in pre-season.

Jamie Carragher says he wants Liverpool to sign Isak, but has questioned whether the club should be spending such big money.

Earlier in August Liverpool made an initial bid of £110m plus add-ons, Sky Sports News reported. However, the total offer did not reach £120m, with the Magpies valuing the striker at £150m.

Liverpool have also signed Hugo Ekitike this summer, who can also play as a No 9, and Carragher says splashing out on the forward to have him potentially be a back-up "doesn't sit right" with him.

Speaking on The Overlap, he said: "It will be an amazing signing. But from a Liverpool fan point of view, I don't want the club to spend £150m on Isak.

"I could probably imagine that he was Liverpool's No 1 target but there's something about Liverpool buying a striker [Ekitike] for £80m and he's a back-up. There's something about it that doesn't sit right to me.

"I look at Isak, he's obviously thrown his toys out of the pram once Arsenal and Liverpool signed a striker. From him and his agent's point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just seems a little bit messy."

