Alexander Isak Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher wants club to sign Newcastle striker but not for £150m

Jamie Carragher says he wants Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, but has questioned whether the club should be spending such big money.

Earlier in August, Liverpool made an initial bid of £110m plus add-ons, Sky Sports News reported. However, the total offer did not reach £120m, with the Magpies valuing the striker at £150m.

Newcastle are braced for a second bid for Isak, however he is unlikely to be sold unless the club can find a ready-made replacement. Their move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko looks to be usurped by Manchester United.

Liverpool have also signed Hugo Ekitike this summer, who can also play as a No 9, and Carragher says splashing out on the forward to have him potentially be a back-up 'doesn't sit right' with him.

Speaking on The Overlap, he said: "It will be an amazing signing. But from a Liverpool fan point of view, I don't want the club to spend £150m on Isak.

"I could probably imagine that he was Liverpool's No 1 target but there's something about Liverpool buying a striker [Ekitike] for £80m and he's a back-up. There's something about it that doesn't sit right to me.

"I look at Isak, he's obviously thrown his toys out of the pram once Arsenal and Liverpool signed a striker. From him and his agent's point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just seems a little bit messy.

"When I think of Liverpool, it doesn't look really planned. I don't think the plan is to sign a striker for £80m and sign one for £120m.

"I feel for Ekitike a little bit. Because he's been brought in and then all of a sudden this Isak thing has come.

"I do want Liverpool to sign Isak, but £150m for me feels like a Mbappe. You should be getting Mbappe for £150m."

Isak did not go on Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia, citing a thigh issue. He instead took part in a personal training camp at his former club, Real Sociedad.

The Sweden international returned to Newcastle's training ground earlier this week for treatment on his injury. It is not clear if he has met with head coach Eddie Howe, with the squad having returned from South Korea over the weekend.