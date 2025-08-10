Liverpool: Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace shows Arne Slot must find balance between attack and defence

Arne Slot masterfully tweaked Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to deliver a Premier League title last season. Now his new-look side may require some more adjusting to repeat that feat, on the basis of their Community Shield display.

Liverpool - powered by the attacking attributes of summer signings Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong - were impressive on the front foot at Wembley, slick in their combinations and eye-catching with their progress up the pitch.

But they were also vulnerable defensively, twice conceding equalisers to Crystal Palace to undo their good offensive play and then beaten in the shoot-out. Palace could have scored more, with Alisson sharp to deny Eberechi Eze and Alexis Mac Allister fortunate to not give away a late penalty.

Image: Curtis Jones took on the holding role in Ryan Gravenberch's absence

"It needs maybe a little bit of adjustment defensively," was Slot's post-match assessment on his side's reimagined set up.

Liverpool supporters and followers of their pre-season campaign won't be surprised by that. It has been a recurring pattern in recent weeks: the Premier League champions looking more effective than previously with the ball yet leaving themselves exposed when they lose it.

"A lot of the goals conceded by Liverpool have come from going man-to-man, really aggressively, and leaving space in behind," explained Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on social media.

Liverpool's pre-season results Preston 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 5-0 Stoke

Liverpool 2-4 AC Milan

Yokohama F. Marinos 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Club

Liverpool 3-2 Athletic Club

Against counter-attack experts Palace that was a problem. But it could become a greater one if a solution isn't found swiftly. Bournemouth come to Anfield on Friday to kick off the Premier League season - another team able to break quickly - and then it's Newcastle away before a big early clash with title rivals Arsenal.

While Kerkez and Frimpong add thrust down both flanks, their adventures forward can leave the centre-backs and holding midfielder exposed when there is a turnover.

With Ryan Gravenberch set to return after missing Sunday's game because of the birth of his child and an off-colour Virgil van Dijk - who did give away a penalty - likely to improve after just recovering from illness, Slot is confident he can find the right mix.

Image: Crystal Palace and Liverpool match stats from the Community Shield

There were three clear-cut chances in all for Palace on Sunday, compared to Liverpool's two. Palace also had more shots than Liverpool. But Slot played down the volume of big chances Liverpool were giving up, even if the goals against tally is higher than he'd like.

"We've replaced four players," said Slot of Liverpool's £265m summer overhaul, which has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club.

"You need some time, either to adapt offensively [or] to adapt defensively.

"But against [Athletic Club, in the 3-2 win], we didn't concede one chance at all. Maybe one, I don't know. But we conceded two set-pieces, which are also a big part of football, but that's not from open play.

Image: Hugo Ekitike scored and impressed on his Liverpool bow at Wembley

"I don't feel we conceded that much today, but again, conceded two goals because the first big chance they got resulted in the penalty. And maybe I forget a few chances, but it felt to me that in the 78th minute that was their second big chance of the game. But in general, there were not many chances because they went to a low block.

"We don't concede a lot of chances, but we do concede goals at the moment."

Liverpool were the top scorers in the Premier League last season and had the second-best defensive record.

It appears they still have the firepower - perhaps even more. But finding out how to balance that off with defensive solidity looks key to whether Slot and Liverpool can become back-to-back champions.

