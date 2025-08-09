Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool (3-2 on penalties): Eagles win at Wembley again to clinch Community Shield

Crystal Palace celebrated another Wembley triumph with a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield, after drawing 2-2 with the Premier League champions in normal time.

Palace clinched their first-ever major trophy with FA Cup glory here in May against Man City and twice came from behind to eventually defeat Liverpool, with sub Justin Devenny striking the winning spot-kick after his goalkeeper Dean Henderson had saved two and Mohamed Salah had skied another.

It was delight for the Palace supporters - and a welcome distraction from their appeal hearing at CAS, with the answer as to whether they will be playing in the Europa League or Conference League this season set to come on Monday.

How the penalties went... Salah - missed

Mateta - scored

Mac Allister - saved

Eze - saved

Gakpo - scored

Sarr - scored

Elliott - saved

Sosa - missed

Szoboszlai - scored

Devenny - scored

Liverpool's £265m worth of summer signings looked to be the story of the day, with Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong on the scoresheet and Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz connecting during some slick attacks. Ekitike and Wirtz also had chances to put the game beyond Palace's reach after the break.

Unsavoury moments amid Diogo Jota tribute

Wreaths were laid for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before kick-off, following their tragic deaths this summer.

However, a few Crystal Palace fans called out 'Eagles' during the period of silence, which drew boos from the Liverpool supporters.

That came after Liverpool fans booed the national anthem, which had drawn an angry response from some in the Palace end.

But Arne Slot's side looked vulnerable throughout and a clumsy Virgil van Dijk challenge on Ismaila Sarr allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to score from the spot and the Dutchman was out of position when Adam Wharton fed Sarr to fire Palace's second equaliser in off a post.

Team news Crystal Palace named the same starting XI as the team which began the FA Cup final win over Man City.

New Liverpool signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez started at Wembley but Ryan Gravenberch was absent due to his partner giving birth. Kostas Tsimikas also missed the match amid uncertainty about his future.

Palace, who had forced Alisson into a fine stop from Eberechi Eze, were then denied a penalty when the ball appeared to striker Alexis Mac Allister's lifted arm. Devenny also drove inches wide with the last kick of the game - but he and Palace had their winning moment in the end in a dramatic shoot-out.

Analysis: Liverpool's new stars shine - but old guard off their best level

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

There was some electric play from Liverpool on the front foot, particularly down the left side, where Kerkez, Wirtz and Ekitike were on the same wavelength. Slot will have been encouraged by their connections for the first goal, which eventually saw the new frontman take a fine touch, swivel, shift and then fire into the bottom corner.

There was a big slice of fortune in Frimpong's own debut goal, with his miscued cross dropping in over Henderson but his threat down the right was evident, too, with the former Bayer Leverkusen man getting into dangerous positions high up the pitch.

Ekitike may well reflect on two bad misses at the start of the second half - the first a header from Cody Gakpo's cross and the second a shot over from Wirtz's low cross - and the Germany international also sent a good opportunity into the stands.

But rather than wayward finishing, Liverpool's defending - or more specifically the balance of their set-up - will be on Slot's mind. With Frimpong and Kerkez keen to push forwards and regular holder Ryan Gravenberch absent because his partner gave birth on Saturday night, Liverpoool were too often opened up by Palace's swift attackers.

That highlighted some rustiness in Van Dijk's play - although it is worth remembering the captain has only just returned from illness. Another icon of Liverpool's recent history, Salah, was also off colour, largely anonymous throughout and then badly off target in the shoot-out.

Alisson did at least deliver an impressive performance - but while there were exciting elements to Liverpool's play, it appears there is still some work to do to make this new-look side all come together as they'd like.

