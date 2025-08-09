Crystal Palace vs Liverpool. FA Community Shield.
Wembley StadiumAttendance82,645.
Crystal Palace 2
- J Mateta (17th minute pen)
- I Sarr (77th minute)
Liverpool 2
- H Ekitike (4th minute)
- J Frimpong (21st minute)
Crystal Palace win 3-2 on penalties.
Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool (3-2 on penalties): Eagles win at Wembley again to clinch Community Shield
Match report as FA Cup holders Crystal Palace beat Premier League winners Liverpool at Wembley on penalties to win Community Shield; Justin Devenny hit winning spot-kick in shoot-out after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr cancelled out Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong goals
Sunday 10 August 2025 17:53, UK
Crystal Palace celebrated another Wembley triumph with a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield, after drawing 2-2 with the Premier League champions in normal time.
How the penalties went...
- Salah - missed
- Mateta - scored
- Mac Allister - saved
- Eze - saved
- Gakpo - scored
- Sarr - scored
- Elliott - saved
- Sosa - missed
- Szoboszlai - scored
- Devenny - scored
- Teams | Match stats | As it happened
- Premier League pre-season: Fixtures and results
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Unsavoury moments amid Diogo Jota tribute
Wreaths were laid for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before kick-off, following their tragic deaths this summer.
However, a few Crystal Palace fans called out 'Eagles' during the period of silence, which drew boos from the Liverpool supporters.
That came after Liverpool fans booed the national anthem, which had drawn an angry response from some in the Palace end.
Team news
- Crystal Palace named the same starting XI as the team which began the FA Cup final win over Man City.
- New Liverpool signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez started at Wembley but Ryan Gravenberch was absent due to his partner giving birth. Kostas Tsimikas also missed the match amid uncertainty about his future.
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.
Analysis: Liverpool's new stars shine - but old guard off their best level
Sky Sports' Peter Smith:
There was some electric play from Liverpool on the front foot, particularly down the left side, where Kerkez, Wirtz and Ekitike were on the same wavelength. Slot will have been encouraged by their connections for the first goal, which eventually saw the new frontman take a fine touch, swivel, shift and then fire into the bottom corner.
There was a big slice of fortune in Frimpong's own debut goal, with his miscued cross dropping in over Henderson but his threat down the right was evident, too, with the former Bayer Leverkusen man getting into dangerous positions high up the pitch.
Ekitike may well reflect on two bad misses at the start of the second half - the first a header from Cody Gakpo's cross and the second a shot over from Wirtz's low cross - and the Germany international also sent a good opportunity into the stands.
But rather than wayward finishing, Liverpool's defending - or more specifically the balance of their set-up - will be on Slot's mind. With Frimpong and Kerkez keen to push forwards and regular holder Ryan Gravenberch absent because his partner gave birth on Saturday night, Liverpoool were too often opened up by Palace's swift attackers.
That highlighted some rustiness in Van Dijk's play - although it is worth remembering the captain has only just returned from illness. Another icon of Liverpool's recent history, Salah, was also off colour, largely anonymous throughout and then badly off target in the shoot-out.
Alisson did at least deliver an impressive performance - but while there were exciting elements to Liverpool's play, it appears there is still some work to do to make this new-look side all come together as they'd like.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports