Danny Welbeck looks set to leave Arsenal for free next summer

Danny Welbeck may have already played his last game for Arsenal, with the forward looking likely to join Aaron Ramsey in leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Sky Sports News understands the Gunners currently have no plans to offer Welbeck a new contract, and his current deal expires in June 2019.

With the 28-year-old out with a long-term ankle injury, which required two rounds of surgery in November, any future appearances in the Arsenal first team, even this season, are therefore in doubt.

Welbeck joined Arsenal in a £15m deal from Manchester United in 2014 and has made 126 appearances for the north London club.

