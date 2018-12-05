Danny Welbeck looks set to leave Arsenal for free next summer
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/12/18 11:38am
Danny Welbeck may have already played his last game for Arsenal, with the forward looking likely to join Aaron Ramsey in leaving on a free transfer next summer.
Sky Sports News understands the Gunners currently have no plans to offer Welbeck a new contract, and his current deal expires in June 2019.
With the 28-year-old out with a long-term ankle injury, which required two rounds of surgery in November, any future appearances in the Arsenal first team, even this season, are therefore in doubt.
Welbeck joined Arsenal in a £15m deal from Manchester United in 2014 and has made 126 appearances for the north London club.
