Unai Emery says Arsenal are weighing up transfer options

0:41 Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club will be on the lookout for players they can sign in the January transfer window who can improve their squad. Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club will be on the lookout for players they can sign in the January transfer window who can improve their squad.

Arsenal are likely to dip into the transfer market in January if performance levels drop off, according to head coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners 22-match unbeaten run in all competitions was unceremoniously ended by Southampton at the weekend, leaving fifth-placed Arsenal three points off the Champions League places.

Emery is largely happy with the way in which his youthful squad have played this season but revealed Arsenal are assessing their transfer options

Arsenal vs Burnley Live on

Asked if January will be an important window for Arsenal, Emery said: "Only if we think the players can't help us with a good performance.

"January is not a good transfer window for this reason, but we are going to look and the club is working for transfers in January, but also we are in a [good] way.

"We are making progress with young players and giving them chances, and when we need to give them more chances to play and show their progress we are going to do that."