Arsenal's Europa League last-32 home leg against BATE moved back to Thursday, February 21

Arsenal's Europa League second-leg tie against BATE Borisov will take place at 5.55pm on Thursday, February 21, UEFA has told Sky Sports News.

UEFA had originally planned to play the match at 5pm on the day before, so that Arsenal and Chelsea's home Europa League matches would not be played on the same night in London.

But the match will now take place on the Thursday following talks between the clubs and the governing body, after Monday's draw.

Chelsea's game at home to Malmo will kick-off at 8pm on the same night.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

The Arsenal Supporters Trust had expressed their dismay at the idea of moving the match to Wednesday - and playing at 5pm in order not to clash with that night's Champions League action.

A statement from Arsenal Supporters Trust on Twitter read in part: "The proposed kick-off time of 5pm for the Europa League game at the Emirates v BATE is ridiculous.

"The AST is calling on Arsenal to make the strongest representations to UEFA to have this changed. Don't they understand football without fans is nothing?"