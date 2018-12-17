Chelsea draw Malmo, Arsenal get BATE Borisov in last 32 of Europa League

Chelsea have drawn Malmo, while Arsenal have been pitted against BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Celtic, who were unseeded in the draw, play Valencia with the home leg scheduled for February 14 and the return match in Spain taking place seven days later on February 21.

Chelsea are away on February 14 and will host Malmo in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on February 21.

We have been drawn to face Swedish side, Malmo in the Europa League round of 32! #UELDraw pic.twitter.com/XAmk4UL8vd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 17, 2018

Arsenal are also away on February 14 but their second-leg clash with Belarusian side BATE will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, February 20 at 5pm, a day earlier than the other Europa League last-32 ties.

UEFA rules stipulate that two teams cannot play in the city on the same night, so Chelsea - who also topped their group and play their second leg match at home - have been given priority to play on Thursday as they won last season's FA Cup.

Benfica were paired with Galatasaray, while Sporting Lisbon face an Iberian Peninsula clash against La Liga side Villarreal. Serie A side Lazio were drawn to play five-time winners Sevilla.

The Europa League final takes place on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Europa League last-32 draw in full:

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs Inter Milan

Slavia Prague vs Genk

Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich vs Napoli

Malmo vs Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs Valencia

Rennes vs Real Betis

Olympiakos vs Dynamo Kiev

Lazio vs Sevilla

Fenerbahce vs Zenit

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreall

BATE Borisov vs Arsenal

Galtasaray vs Benfica