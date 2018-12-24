Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with fractured metatarsal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Arsenal's Christmas schedule

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to miss six weeks after fracturing a metatarsal in his right foot, the club have confirmed.

Mkhitaryan was substituted at half-time in the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on December 19 after colliding with Lucas Moura.

The Armenia international subsequently missed the 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday and Arsenal have confirmed he will be unavailable over the busy festive period after suffering a fractured metatarsal.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live on

Mkhitaryan is expected to return to training at the start of February and is set to miss crucial league games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

He could, however, return in time to face Manchester City at the Etihad on February 3.

Arsenal are already without a number of key players for the trip to Brighton on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports.

Danny Welbeck [ankle] and Rob Holding [knee] are out with long-term injuries, while Hector Bellerin [calf] is two weeks away from returning to training.

Shkodran Mustafi is likely to miss the match but is close to recovering from a hamstring injury, while Nacho Monreal [hamstring] faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.