Aaron Ramsey must stay focused at Arsenal, says Unai Emery

Unai Emery says it is important for Aaron Ramsey to remain focused at Arsenal despite reported interest from several top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky sources understand PSG are keen to hold talks with the 28-year-old next month when he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a summer switch.

With his current contract expiring in June 2019, the Arsenal midfielder can negotiate with interested teams from abroad from January 1.

But Emery insists Ramsey, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Brighton on Wednesday, must not be distracted.

"The most important thing for every player is for the focus to be here," said the Arsenal head coach.

"It is not easy for Aaron but I have spoken with him and we need his performances for us.

"He played yesterday with a good spirit. We did not win but he is working hard and I am happy.

"I also need this focus for Liverpool on Saturday and then for Fulham [on New Year's Day]. His focus should be to help us."

Juventus have been working on a deal to sign the Wales international, according to Sky in Italy, while Bayern Munich have also shown an interest, according to Sky Germany.