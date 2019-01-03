Arsenal Keylor Navas transfer bid reports 'not true', says Unai Emery

1:29 Unai Emery says reports Arsenal have made a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas are "not true" Unai Emery says reports Arsenal have made a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas are "not true"

Unai Emery has denied reports that Arsenal have made a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

According to reports in Spain on Thursday, Arsenal had made a bid for the Costa Rican, who has made eight appearances for Real this season following Thibaut Courtois' arrival in the summer.

But Emery says the reports were "not true", and while he admits he does not know whether there is an interest in Navas, he believes the club are happy with current 'keepers Petr Cech, Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez.

Asked if Arsenal had made a bid for Navas, Emery replied: "Not true."

Questioned whether there was an interest in Navas, he said: "I don't know. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think - and it's true - we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now. We've never spoken about Keylor Navas."

The Gunners boss would not be drawn on whether there had been talks with Juventus over a move for Aaron Ramsey, with the Serie A club's sporting director Fabio Paratici this week confirming their interest in the Wales midfielder.

Juventus are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey

"I don't know. I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool," added Emery, speaking at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash.

"I am looking at him and he's very concentrated with us now. On Tuesday, he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future.

Premier League Highlights Live on

"But I want him in the present with us. At the end of the season is the moment he can go to one team or another team."