Thursday's Arsenal transfer news: Keylor Navas and Nicolas N’Koulou

We round up the latest Arsenal transfer news from Thursday, January 3 featuring Keylor Navas and Nicolas N’Koulou.

Arsenal have offered goalkeeper Keylor Navas a route out of Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Sport, and have reportedly made a bid of 16 million euros (£14.5m) for the Costa Rican.

Navas has been ousted as Real's No 1, making just eight appearances this season after Thibaut Courtois joined from Chelsea in the summer.

Torino centre-back Nicolas N'Koulou is another target for Arsenal, according to Calcio Mercato in Italy.

The Cameroon captain only cost the Serie A club €3.5m, but it would reportedly take a considerably larger offer for Arsenal to prise him away.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports Juventus could push through with a January move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in a bid to stave off Paris Saint-Germain's advances.

Ramsey is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England, and Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the Serie A champions are interested in signing the Welshman.