Unai Emery unsure about Petr Cech's Arsenal future

Petr Cech began the season as Unai Emery's first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal

Unai Emery is unsure whether Petr Cech will still be an Arsenal player when the January transfer window slams shut.

The 36-year-old began the season as Emery's first-choice goalkeeper but lost his place to summer signing Bernd Leno after suffering a hamstring injury against Watford on September 29.

Since then, Cech has been limited to four appearances in cup competitions and while he is expected to be back in goal for Saturday's FA Cup game at Blackpool, the Czech Republic international - who is out of contract at the end of the season - could be heading for the exit at the Emirates.

Bernd Leno has replaced Cech as Arsenal's No 1 in the current campaign

When asked if Cech has a future at Arsenal, manager Emery replied: I don't know now, it has to do with the club and the player.

"He started this season very well, very good behaviour, commitment and also performance. And then when he had his injuries, he recovered his position on the bench.

"I am very happy with him. We will speak in the future with the player but at the moment I want his focus to be the same in every training and match."

Barring his final season with Chelsea, Cech has been a first-team regular in the Premier League since moving to Stamford Bridge from Rennes in 2004 and Emery was quick to praise his professionalism despite losing his No 1 status.

"He respected our decision," Emery added. "His commitment did not change with his new situation.

"I am happy because I think we need that. Petr has very big experience. His behaviour with his situation is very good."

Emery hinted at making changes for Saturday's trip to Bloomfield Road following a busy Christmas period but he is keen to avoid a cup upset, having been on the receiving end while managing in his native Spain.

"I had one dark day and I don't like it," he said. "We lost with Sevilla against a third division team, I remember that.

"Two years ago Arsenal won against Chelsea [in the FA Cup final] but last year lost to Nottingham Forest.

"I think can win, loss or draw but we must be consistent. It is important also to prepare and respect every team and then continue our way improving. And above all, with a competitive and winning mentality."