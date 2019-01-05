Saturday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Denis Suarez, Petr Cech and Franck Kessie

Denis Suarez could be on his way to Arsenal, according to reports

The latest Arsenal news and transfer rumours on Saturday 5 January, including Denis Suarez, Petr Cech and Franck Kessie.

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Barcelona's Denis Suarez, according to the Daily Express.

Unai Emery worked with the 24-year-old at Sevilla and wants to bring him to the Premier League with the midfielder having failed to make an impact at the Nou Camp since his move in 2016.

Another reported midfield target is Franck Kessie, with Tutto Mercato reporting the Gunners will try and sign him from AC Milan in the summer.

But this could scupper plans for Chelsea, with the Italian outlet adding Maurizio Sarri also wants to sign him ahead of next season and will add Tiemoue Bakayoko - who is currently on loan at AC Milan - into the deal.

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte also reports Arsenal have offered Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira a contract, along with Everton and West Ham.

These links come as Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus in the summer 'edges closer', Sky Sports News understands.

Reports of the 28-year-old having already signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus are premature and he has not yet carried out a medical, although the Serie A club is his preferred destination.

Another player who could be on his way out is veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, with Emery unsure on his future at the club.

Unai Emery is unsure on the future of Petr Cech at Arsenal

When asked, the manager said: "I don't know now, it has to do with the club and the player. He started this season very well, very good behaviour, commitment and also performance. And then when he had his injuries, he recovered his position on the bench.

"I am very happy with him. We will speak in the future with the player but at the moment I want his focus to be the same in every training and match."