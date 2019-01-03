Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey edging closer to Juventus move

Aaron Ramsey is out of contract in the summer

Aaron Ramsey is edging closer to joining Juventus in the summer, Sky Sports News understands.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Wales international is able to speak to European clubs this month in order to secure a move.

Reports of the 28-year-old having already signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus are premature and he has not yet carried out a medical.

However, Juventus are his preferred destination despite interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

Juventus made public their interest in Ramsey on January 2, with sporting director Fabio Paratici confirming the club were monitoring his situation.

As revealed by Sky Sports News, Juve have remained first choice for Ramsey, who will move on from Arsenal after 11 years with the club.

Ramsey has made 352 appearances and scored 60 goals for the Gunners after joining from Cardiff City in 2008.