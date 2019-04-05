Arsenal boss Unai Emery 'very happy' with Mesut Ozil

0:30 Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil has responded well to his call for more consistency Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil has responded well to his call for more consistency

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is "very happy" with how Mesut Ozil has responded to his demand for the German playmaker to become more consistent.

Ozil found himself out of favour with the Spaniard after the Christmas period, appearing in just one of seven games for Arsenal, as Emery called for him to give more effort in training.

The 30-year-old has gradually worked himself back into the first-team reckoning in recent weeks, appearing in each of Arsenal's last five league matches, and starting in three of the last four.

Asked if Ozil is working harder, Emery replied: "Yes. He is working very well, he is playing well and he is helping us. I am very happy with him.

"I think now in the team we have a good atmosphere and good spirit. Each player is helping us with his quality and with good behaviour.

"This is the spirit I want so they are doing that, and Mesut is also."

Arsenal's immediate target is Champions League qualification and they are currently fourth - ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and with a game in hand.

The Gunners will bid to strengthen their position at Everton on Sunday and Emery said: "We are in a good moment.

"Each match is very important for that.

"If we win, we are third. We want to win, so we can hold this position.

"But it is a long way and we need to be positive but also realistic.

"Realistically, Sunday is a very big challenge.

"It is a big opportunity now and I think the players are very, very focused for Sunday's match."

Asked if Arsenal were likely to enter the transfer market in the summer, Emery was non-committal, saying: "I want to develop with the players here and fight against the teams with more money than us - with Manchester City, with PSG and with Real Madrid.

"Arsenal is great. It is amazing for all and our objective is to be with the best teams in the world."