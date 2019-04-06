Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette 'perfect' for Arsenal, says Unai Emery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have scored 37 goals this season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are among the best strikers he has worked with.

The pair have formed a formidable strike partnership this season, collectively scoring 37 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

Everton vs Arsenal Live on

Emery has previously worked with the likes of David Villa, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar during his managerial career and the Spaniard believes his current forwards are among the best he has coached.

He said: "I had at Valencia, Villa and (Fernando) Morientes; (Roberto) Soldado and (Aritz) Aduriz.

"I had at Sevilla (Kevin) Gameiro and (Carlos) Bacca. I had at Paris Saint-Germain, Cavani and Mbappe. Here I have Aubameyang and 'Laca'. It's perfect.

"Each striker has his qualities and characteristics but one is similar. They are strikers and score a lot of goals. All of them.

"That's Villa, (Alvaro) Negredo, Carlos Bacca, Gameiro, Cavani, Morientes, and Soldado, and now here, Lacazette and Aubameyang. It's the same.

Unai Emery says his striker pairing are 'perfect' for Arsenal

"We need a lot of good passes, good crosses, to give them the best option to score in the box. We can be proud that both are with us."

Emery opted to start only one striker, Lacazette, for the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday, with Aubameyang coming off the bench to provide an assist for his French team-mate.

Explaining his decision to omit Aubameyang from his starting line-up, Emery said: "Sometimes you need to play both, with two strikers, and sometimes you can play with one player wide, and sometimes you can play with another on the bench.

"Aubameyang and Lacazette, I am very happy with them. They are scoring, they are playing both (roles).

"In training, I said to them, 'When I have one ball, I imagine you'll score one goal, every time. Score, score, score'. That's my mentality. I push them with this. That's the best development for them and for the team."