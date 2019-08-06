Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for Bordeaux move

Laurent Koscielny refused to go on Arsenal's tour of the USA in pre-season

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell captain Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 club Bordeaux for €5million (£4.6m).

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery tried on numerous occasions to convince Koscielny to stay at the club, but sources in France say the 33-year-old has arrived at Bordeaux for a medical.

The French international had stressed throughout the summer he wanted to return to his homeland and refused to go on the club's tour of the United States last month.

Koscienly's last match for Arsenal was the 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea

Koscielny wanted to leave on a free transfer and thought he would be allowed after nine years of service, something Arsenal refused to entertain.

He has not trained with the Arsenal first team since they returned from their trip to the US and he has now got his wish to leave.

Koscielny's first choice was to join Rennes but the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!